Man faces up to 40 years for role in fatal stabbing outside of Dundalk eatery

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man involved in the 2021 murder of Rosario "Tony" Valenti was found guilty of second-degree murder.

Brandon Vogelsang, 42, faces up to 40 years in prison.

Baltimore County Police responded to the parking lot of Papa's Smokehouse on North Point Road in the early morning hours of February 26, 2021.

When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Rosario Valenti bleeding from stab wounds to his neck and chest. He later died from those injuries.

Baltimore County Police

Police say an associate of Vogelsang walked into the bar to argue with Valenti.

This is because Valenti thought Vogelsang and his group were involved in the murder of his brother in 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Vogelsang stabbed Valenti in the parking lot after he and his group waited for Valenti to exit the bar.

Police say Vogelsang and the others with him fled the area and drove to a trailer park off of Plaza Drive where cameras saw him washing off with a hose.

The group then drove to Sparrows Point Road where they were seen throwing items into an outdoor fire. One of these items was an iPhone 11, the same phone taken from Valenti when he was killed.

Initially, six people were charged with their participation in the murder.

Back in April 2022, officers were attempting to arrest two suspects involved in the case, before someone tried to ram them with their car.

Police said the two suspects were standing outside around 1 p.m. when officers arrived. The driver of an Infinity then attempted to ram police patrol cars, and that's when officers fired shots and injured the person.

Family of the driver said he was shot multiple times, and he wasn't even one of the suspects police were after.

Four people in total were arrested in connection to Valenti's murder.

Edward Glaze, Eugene Epkins and Jessica Cruz previously plead guilty to being an Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

Glaze has been sentenced to four years for his participation. Cruz and Epkins are pending sentencing.