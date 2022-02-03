Baltimore County Detectives asking for public's help in solving a 2021 homicide

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Detectives are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide in 2021.

45-year-old Rosario “Tony” Valenti was attacked and killed in front of Papas Smokehouse in Dundalk on February 26. Valenti had been a customer at the restaurant that evening and when he left, he was stabbed to death.

Police investigators know there were numerous patrons from the restaurant on the front parking lot that evening and are asking that if anyone has any information to contact the Baltimore County Homicide Unit at 410-887-3943 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.