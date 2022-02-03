Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County Detectives asking for public's help in solving a 2021 homicide

items.[0].image.alt
Baltimore County Police
Rosario “Tony” Valenti
Posted at 4:08 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 16:08:31-05

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Detectives are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide in 2021.

45-year-old Rosario “Tony” Valenti was attacked and killed in front of Papas Smokehouse in Dundalk on February 26. Valenti had been a customer at the restaurant that evening and when he left, he was stabbed to death.

Police investigators know there were numerous patrons from the restaurant on the front parking lot that evening and are asking that if anyone has any information to contact the Baltimore County Homicide Unit at 410-887-3943 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019