PERRYVILLE, Md. — Alcohol and speeding may have contributed to a deadly crash in Cecil County Sunday night.

Maryland State Troopers found a Chevy Colorado submerged in Long Creek off Route 213.

Inside was 23-year-old Adam Howard Chapman. Police say he lost control of his truck, and somehow ended up in the creek.

Despite CPR being applied, he died on scene.

Alcohol and speed are possible factors, according to police.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 410-996-7838.