Man convicted of murdering 91-year-old faces up to 40 years

Tuesday, the trial for Garry Parrish, the man accused of killing 91-year-old Norman Albert Sr., ended with a guilty verdict.

Gary Parrish was convicted of second-degree murder after killing Albert Sr., his son, who’s a junior, said the trial forced him to relive his father's gruesome murder all over again.

“It’s been 27 months since we found my dad here, in this house, he’d been murdered,” Albert Jr. said.

It happened in August of 2021, Norman Albert Jr. said his father lived two doors down from him and was beaten to death inside his home.

“ I’m 71-years-old today and I have never seen anyone beaten, beaten, so bad as the horrifying pictures of my own father in court this week. It was unbelievable the pictures that anyone could do such harm to a 91-year-old man,” Albert Jr. said.

Tuesday 40-year-old Gary Parrish was convicted of second-degree murder for killing Albert Sr. after the trial revealed footprints from his shoes were found at the scene of the crime. Albert Jr. said he knew the killer, he was the son of a woman his dad was involved with.

“ The day after we found my dad here I was asked by the Baltimore County Police Department if I had any ideas who might’ve murdered my father … and I told him that I believe it was somebody in that family,” Albert Jr. said.

Gary Parrish was arrested in December of 2021 a few months after the murder.

“ I believe, solely in my heart that Gary Parrish only came here with only one intent and that was to rob my father and take money from him,” Albert Jr. said.

Now he’s left with only the memories of his father that he will cherish for a lifetime.

“ We live two doors up, It’s hard to walk out of my house and look this way because I keep seeing my dad down here sitting in his chair. My father was my hero in life and was always here for me, he was the greatest guy in the world,” Albert Jr. said.

Parrish is scheduled to be sentenced in January of 2024 for that second-degree murder conviction, he’s facing up to 40 years.

Albert Jr. said he’s thanking Baltimore County Police, the state's attorney’s office, all his neighbors, and everyone who’s shown support during this horrific time.