Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

A 91-year-old man's death in Baltimore County is being called suspicious

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 1:03 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 13:03:25-04

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are calling a 91-year-old man's death suspicious, and now they are in search of leads in the case.

Officers found Norman Albert dead inside a home in the 9200 block of Hines Road on August 19.

Police had been called there to check on Albert's well-being.

It's unclear what evidence led police to classify the incident as suspicious.

Homicide detectives are however investigating and asking anyone with information to cal them at 410-307-2020.

You could be eligible for a cash reward through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019