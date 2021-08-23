A 91-year-old man's death in Baltimore County is being called suspicious

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are calling a 91-year-old man's death suspicious, and now they are in search of leads in the case.

Officers found Norman Albert dead inside a home in the 9200 block of Hines Road on August 19.

Police had been called there to check on Albert's well-being.

It's unclear what evidence led police to classify the incident as suspicious.

Homicide detectives are however investigating and asking anyone with information to cal them at 410-307-2020.

You could be eligible for a cash reward through Metro Crime Stoppers.