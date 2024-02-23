Man convicted of Joppatowne murder after revealing information to inmates

BEL AIR, Md. — An Edgewood man was found guilty this week of a Decemebr 2021 murder.

William James Doran, 29, was discovered slumped over in a vehicle in the 500 block of Dembytown Road in Joppatowne.

He'd been shot right below the eye and died soon after.

Investigators found what prosecutors called "belligerent" text messages in Doran's phone from a person called "Reject P."

That turned out to be the nickname of 30-year-old Alton Cumbo, who was arrested just days later while out walking his dog in Towson.

Cumbo happened to share information about Doran's murder to fellow inmates while in jail, which prosecutors used against him at trial.

His girlfriend, Mahealani Linnc Donawa, was also charged for allegedly helping Cumbo flee the scene.

Cumbo is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.