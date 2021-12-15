Joppatowne murder suspect arrested while walking dog

JOPPATOWNE, Md — A man is behind bars accused of murdering a man in Joppatowne on December 10.

28-year-old Alton William Cumbo Jr., of Edgewood is now in custody after a shooting that resulted in the death of 29-year-old William James Doran. Officials say Doran was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds at the 500 block of Dembytown Road and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Harford County Sheriff's Office 28-year-old Alton William Cumbo Jr.

Cumbo Jr., was arrested at 6:30 a.m., this morning while walking his dog in a residential area of Towson. He is currently facing murder and assault charges.

Anyone with more information about the incident can call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 443-409-3154. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers TipLine at 1-866-7Lockup.