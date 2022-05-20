Second arrest made in shooting that left a Joppatowne man dead last year

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A second arrest has been made in a shooting that left a Joppatowne man dead in December of last year.

29-year-old William James Doran was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds at the 500 block of Dembytown Road on December 10 and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify 28-year-old Alton William Cumbo Jr. as a suspect. He was taken into custody and charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder and 1st and second degree assault.

As the investigation continued, detectives found information that indicated Cumbo's girlfriend 22-year-old Mahealani Linnc Donawa was the driver of the vehicle used in the murder. She has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit 1st and 2nd degree murder.

Harford County Sheriff's Department

Anyone with more information about the incident can call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 443-409-3154. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers TipLine at 1-866-7Lockup.