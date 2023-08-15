Man charged with murder of blind man in Edgewood

The Harford County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest has been made in the murder of 33-year-old Tyrell Orlando Polley in Edgewood.

On August 2, around 7:42 a.m, deputies responded to the 600 block of Longwood Court for the report of a shooting.

Shortly after arriving, deputies located the victim, identified as Polley, 33, with gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was a good neighbor,” said Mary Whittington, “I knew several of his children… several of his children, a couple of his babies’ moms and everything. So he’ll be missed. He will be missed."

Gun violence was no stranger to Polley who had been shot in the head as a 21-year-old near Aberdeen more than a decade ago.

“He was the victim of a past shooting,” Col. William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. “I believe it was 2011 where he lost some or all of his eyesight as a result of that.”

Just a few weeks later, police now say they have arrested Anthony Michael Brown Jr., 37, for Polley's murder.

A warrant for Brown's arrest was issued on August 15.

Already in custody for unrelated charges, Brown now faces first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, and other related offenses.

You can call Detective Kevin Smith at 443-409-3576 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP if you have any additional information in regards to this case.