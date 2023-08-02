Watch Now
Police: 33-year-old man shot, killed in Harford County

Posted at 2:55 PM, Aug 02, 2023
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Harford County early Wednesday morning.

Around 7:42 a.m, deputies responded to the 600 block of Longwood Court in Edgewood for the report of a shooting.

Shortly after arriving, deputies located the victim, identified as Tyrell Orlando Polley, 33, with gunshot wounds to the body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation was assumed by Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video the incident, is asked to call Detective Kevin Smith, at 443-409-3576.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can report through the Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.

