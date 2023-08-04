Blind man gunned down in Edgewood, lost sight in previous shooting

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Balloons adorn the space outside Tyrell Polley’s front door in the Windsor Valley Apartments in Edgewood.

“He was a good neighbor,” said Mary Whittington, “I knew several of his children… several of his children, a couple of his babies’ moms and everything. So he’ll be missed. He will be missed."

Police say Polley’s life ended with a burst of gunfire on Wednesday morning.

“Inside one of the town houses down there, they located a man later identified as Tyrell Polley, 33 years of age, who had succumbed to several gunshot wounds,” said Col. William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, “He was located inside one of the apartments there.”

Gun violence was no stranger to Polley who had been shot in the head as a 21-year-old near Aberdeen more than a decade ago.

“He was the victim of a past shooting,” said Davis, “I believe it was 2011 where he lost some or all of his eyesight as a result of that.”

According to investigators, the suspect in that case, Michael Anthony Mack, believed Polley and the other victim had robbed him earlier that day.

Now, a man once robbed of his sight by a bullet, has lost his life as well, and police are asking for your help in helping to develop a suspect.

You can call Detective Kevin Smith at 443-409-3576 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

