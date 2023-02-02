Watch Now
Death of woman found behind Lansdowne Middle School ruled homicide

Posted at 3:53 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 15:53:27-05

LANSDOWNE, Md. — The death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday behind Lansdowne Middle School has been ruled a homicide.

Baltimore County Police identified the woman has 37-year-old Audra Pineda.

They revealed no information as to how she was killed or when.

Her body was discovered on school property just after 8am as students were showing up to class for the day.

Classes went on as scheduled for the day, as principal Ryan Warfel issued a letter stating the incident was not believed to be school related.

He later sent a second letter telling parents that students were being kept inside the building and away from the crime scene.

