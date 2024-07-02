Officer fired shots at fleeing suspect in Dundalk Sunday night, say police

DUNDALK, Md. — A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Dundalk Sunday night.

Just before midnight, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3300 block of McShane Way. While talking to the driver of the vehicle, police noticed a firearm between the legs of the driver.

Officers ordered the driver, Xzavier J. Logan Jr., 25, to keep his hands on his head, but he failed to comply and put the car in drive as one of the officers attempted to detain him.

According to police, Logan then accelerated and dragged the officer before crashing into the alleyway.

During the scuffle, one of the officers fired their weapon, but the shot did not strike Logan.

After the crash, Logan fled on foot before being tased and subdued.

Two officers and Logan were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

Police recovered two handguns, one with a high-capacity magazine, and an auto sear switch from Logan's vehicle.

Baltimore County Police Department

They also found a large amount of narcotics and money totaling over $15,000.

Baltimore County Police Department

Logan has been charged with attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, and firearms and CDS-related charges.

He is currently being held without bond.