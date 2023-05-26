Watch Now
Man charged after DNA linked to murder of Baltimore woman he met online

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 3:43 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 15:43:59-04

SUITLAND, Md. — Prince George's County Police have charged a man with murdering a Baltimore woman he met online.

Back on February 4 investigators discovered Andra Sweeper, 38, unresponsive inside a Suitland apartment.

It appeared Sweeper had suffered some form of trauma.

DNA evidence collected at the scene matched that of 33-year-old, of Oxon Hill.

Rickey Redd

Detectives later learned Redd met Sweeper online, and the two arranged to meet the night of the murder.

Redd remains in custody of the Department of Corrections without bail.

According to online court records Redd has a long criminal history dating back to 2008, including convictions for assault and auto theft.

