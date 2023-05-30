Man arrested after allegedly walking around neighborhood carrying assault rifle

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police have arrested a man for allegedly walking around a Germantown neighborhood while openly carrying an assault rifle.

On Thursday, April 27, officers received a report of a man, Trevor Copeland, 30, walking around an apartment complex in the 23000 block of Sweetgum Circle, carrying an assault rifle and knocking on random doors.

Police say when they arrived, they quickly made contact with Copeland, who was on the third floor. Following several minutes of communication, officers quickly apprehended Copeland.

When Copeland was taken into custody, he was in possession of a short-barreled assault rifle loaded with 300 rounds, with one in the chamber.

Montgomery County Police

During the course of the investigation, police found that Copeland was prohibited from possession of any firearms or ammunition.