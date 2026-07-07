Man accused of kidnapping woman near BWI Airport faces similar charges in Charles County case

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A man previously accused of kidnapping a woman near Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport now faces similar charges in a Charles County case.

Bryan Neal Gordon, 27, has been charged in connection with a kidnapping and assault that occurred on June 28.

MDTA

Officials with the Charles County Sheriff's Office say the victim arranged to meet someone in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

When she got into the person's car, he allegedly claimed he was a police officer, later handcuffing her and physically assaulting her.

Authorities say the suspect later drove to another location, where he sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to escape hours later and called 911. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A day later, investigators found that the Maryland Transportation Authority Police had arrested Gordon in Anne Arundel County for an unrelated kidnapping case, with similar circumstances to this case.

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After obtaining a search warrant for Gordon's vehicle, detectives found evidence linking Gordon to the assault on Old Washington Road.

Gordon is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, and other related charges.

Authorities say he is currently being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

Anyone who may have been approached by Gordon is asked to contact detectives at 301-609-6471.