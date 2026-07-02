Man arrested after victim escapes during traffic stop, reports kidnapping

BALTIMORE — A Montgomery County man has been arrested on kidnapping charges following a traffic stop Monday morning.

A Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer stopped a black Chevrolet Malibu for making an illegal turn in the area of W. Nursery Road and Elm Road in Linthicum.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Bryan Neal Gordon.

MDTA

Police say during the traffic stop, a woman exited the car and told officers she had been handcuffed and kidnapped by Gordon.

Officers arrested Gordon and took him to the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

He faces numerous charges including false imprisonment, kidnapping, assault and traffic charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the MDTA police at 410-537-6700.