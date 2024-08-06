M&T Bank Stadium ranked 2nd best stadium in the NFL, study says

BALTIMORE — Wherever we go to watch football, obviously just the presence of being there brings people joy, but according to a recent study, some stadiums are preferred more than others.

M&T Bank Stadium is one of them.

A study conducted by NJ.bet shows Baltimore's stadium as the 2nd best stadium in the National Football League.

Some of the factors in the study include beer costs, bars and restaurants within a one-mile radius, and average parking costs.

The rankings are as follows:

Atlanta Falcons Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings

The full study can be found here.