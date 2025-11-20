Luxury salon offers free services to federal workers this weekend

PARKVILLE, Md — A luxury salon in the area is giving back to federal workers this weekend with free services as part of a community appreciation event.

Salon Kreat will host its "Giving Thanks to Government Workers" event on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., offering complimentary salon and barbering services, as well as food, drinks, and music, to federal employees.

The salon began as a small business with four stylists in 2019 and has since evolved into a full-service luxury space, offering

a range of hair care, skin care, and nail services.

"We're very focused on hair care, we're focused on skin care, and nail care, and just making sure that our clients are educated, knowledgeable, but also leave feeling beautiful and have had a great experience," said Staci Lang, Founder of the salon.

Lang said the idea came from witnessing how government shutdowns have affected some of their clients firsthand.

"These are clients that we have and also clients that we don't have; we feel that it is important to give back to our community as much as our community has given to us," Lang said.

The event aims to lift spirits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We understand that this process has been strenuous for a lot of people, and it's one less thing you have to worry about before the holidays," Lang said.

Lang emphasized the event isn't about profit but about supporting the community.

"It's not always about monetary gain but just showing the community and showing up for the community to say Salon Kreat is here and we understand and we see," Lang said.

The event is open to all federal workers on a first-come, first-served basis.

