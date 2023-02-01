Lucky lottery player wins Ravens Seats for 20 Years

BALTIMORE — One lucky Ravens fan walked away with club-level tickets to every home game for the next 20 years.

The Maryland Lottery selected Angelo Contrino, of Pasadena, out of six finalists on Wednesday during a ceremony at M&T Bank Stadium.

Contrino and his fellow finalists were chosen out of 88,000 lottery players who initially signed up for the "Seats for 20 Years" promotion sponsored by the Ravens and State Lottery.

Congratulations to Angelo Contrino, our winner of Ravens season tickets for 20 years! pic.twitter.com/BGwSSFosk0 — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) February 1, 2023

Former Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced Contrino as the grand prize winner.

The other finalists received $10,000 in prizes.

It's the 14th consecutive year the Ravens and Lottery have teamed up to offer scratch-off ticket and second-chance prizes.