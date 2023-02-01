Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lucky lottery player wins Ravens Seats for 20 Years

Lucky lottery player wins Ravens Seats for 20 Years.jpg
Maryland Lottery
Lucky lottery player wins Ravens Seats for 20 Years.jpg
Posted at 11:30 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 12:24:05-05

BALTIMORE — One lucky Ravens fan walked away with club-level tickets to every home game for the next 20 years.

The Maryland Lottery selected Angelo Contrino, of Pasadena, out of six finalists on Wednesday during a ceremony at M&T Bank Stadium.

Contrino and his fellow finalists were chosen out of 88,000 lottery players who initially signed up for the "Seats for 20 Years" promotion sponsored by the Ravens and State Lottery.

Former Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced Contrino as the grand prize winner.

The other finalists received $10,000 in prizes.

It's the 14th consecutive year the Ravens and Lottery have teamed up to offer scratch-off ticket and second-chance prizes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices