Ravens tickets for 20 years

One lucky Ravens fan has tickets to see the team play every home game for the next 20 years.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Feb 09, 2022
One lucky Ravens fan has tickets to see the team play every home game for the next 20 years.

Diane Heil beat out five other finalists for two free club-level seats from the Maryland Lottery’s Second Chance Promotion

She won those 20 years of tickets in her number 20 Ed Reed Jersey.

"He's my favorite player of all time,” said Heil. “It's funny when I put it on this morning, I saw the 20 and I said I hope this is a lucky omen that I'll be able to have 20 years of watching the Ravens for every home game."

Heil, along with the other finalists, won $10,000 from the Maryland Lottery.

Other second chance winners season tickets for 2022, and $500 shopping sprees.

