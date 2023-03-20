Watch Now
UMD football player hosts free football camp

Photo courtesy of Ray Feldmann
Posted at 8:02 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 20:18:15-04

BALTIMORE — University of Maryland wide receiver Tyrese Chambers hosted a free football camp for local kids.

A Poly graduate, Chambers hosted the complimentary camp for players in fourth grade through eighth grade at Garrison Middle School Sunday afternoon.

Not only did attendees get to sharpen their football skills, but Chambers used this opportunity to advocate the importance of staying in school, gun violence education, and mental health awareness.

The Best Is Ahead Foundation (TBIAF) at the University of Maryland partnered with the Northwest Rec League and Grind Hard Enrichment Program (GHEP) to put on the event.

Chambers is a graduate student and received a marketing degree from the university last May.

