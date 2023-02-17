Live betting could soon become reality at Oriole Park

BALTIMORE — With pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training this week, Orioles Opening Day is right around the corner.

This season it's appearing more likely that fans at Camden Yards will be able to place bets on their favorite teams.

On Wednesday Maryland's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission awarded a mobile betting license to SuperBook Sports.

Last August the Nevada based company announced a long-term partnership with the Baltimore Orioles.

RELATED: Orioles announce partnership with Superbook Sports

Plans are to open the first ever sports betting lounge at the ballpark.

SuperBook opened in 1986 at The Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

They've since expanded with retail sportsbooks in two states and mobile sports wagering in six states.

Maryland's Lottery and Gaming Commission still needs to give the final green light before their new lounge at Camden Yards can officially open and go live.

Mobile sports betting in Maryland launched November 23. Currently there are eight mobile sports books that are currently live in the state.

MORE: Online sports betting in Maryland launches November 23 at 9am

On the retail side, that was legalized in the state back in May of 2021. Two different Green Turtle locations, in Canton and Towson, could be the next to offer betting as they too were issued a license on Wednesday.

