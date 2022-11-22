Online sports betting in Maryland launches November 23 at 9am

BALTIMORE — The wait is just about over, as online sports betting in Maryland officially launches tomorrow.

Come Wednesday at 9am, the following seven companies will be ready to accept bets online.

Arundel Amusements, Inc., / Bingo World BetMGM Maryland Sports, LLC, / BetMGM Crown MD Gaming / Draft Kings CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, LLC / Caesars Live! Casino and Hotel Penn Maryland OSB, LLC / Hollywood Casino Riverboat on the Potomac

With that, Maryland will become the second state to launch mobile betting during the 2022-2023 NFL season.

“This process took longer than it should have, but we are excited that this launch is in time for fans to place their bets on all the Thanksgiving Day NFL action, college football rivalry weekend, this week’s slate of NBA games, the 2022 World Cup, and this Sunday’s Ravens and Commanders games,” said Governor Hogan. “In addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on the NFL, March Madness, and so much more, sports betting is helping us keep these critical dollars in the state, and is providing another critical revenue source for Maryland schools. It is anticipated to bring in up to $30 million in revenue next year, and that total is expected to reach nearly $100 million by 2027.”

According to BetMaryland.com, mobile wagers could surpass $4 billion over its first year. Governor Hogan projects that could result in over $30 million in state revenue, with that number increasing to nearly $100 million by 2027.

Last week, the state's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) awarded online betting licenses to ten authorized sportsbook aps.

