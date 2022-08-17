Orioles announce partnership with Superbook Sports

BALTIMORE — The Orioles announced today a long-term partnership with SuperBook Sports, home to the World’s Largest Sportsbook in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This partnership will bring the first-ever retail sports lounge to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Subject to licensing and approvals from the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission, sports enthusiasts will be able to experience the SuperBook Sports lounge at Camden Yards upon its anticipated completion in 2023.

The sports lounge will be highlighted by a social atmosphere, including food and beverages, as well as a comfortable seating for fans to enjoy the game and place live sports bets.

“The Orioles are thrilled to partner with SuperBook to enhance our gameday experience with the introduction of their first-ever on-premise sports lounge,” said T.J. Brightman, Orioles Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer.

“While our organization is striving to build the next World Series contender in Charm City, we are constantly exploring unique opportunities to engage with Birdland’s diverse fanbase and welcome new visitors to downtown Baltimore. The addition of a SuperBook sportsbook only reinforces our iconic ballpark’s standing as one of the premier entertainment destinations in the region.”

As part of this partnership, SuperBook branding will be prevalent throughout the ballpark, including on the center field scoreboard and home plate signage, as well as on-site activations during games.

SuperBook will also be featured in the MLB Ballpark app and on the Orioles’ social media platforms.

“SuperBook Sports is excited about this partnership with the Baltimore Orioles,” said Kristen Mackey, SuperBook Sports Vice President of Marketing.

“The heritage and tradition of the Orioles brand fits perfectly with the SuperBook brand. To be a part of ‘The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball’ is an honor, and we look forward to bringing a one of a kind sports lounge experience to fans. The future of the Orioles is bright, and we look forward to continuing to grow together for years to come.”

SuperBook Sports has been operating in Nevada since 1986, and has been expanding the SuperBook.com brand nationally over the last two years.

For more information on the Oriole's partnership, visit SuperBook.com