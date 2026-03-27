Lines at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport stretch out the doors as TSA Agents Call Out in record numbers

On Friday morning, long lines were reported at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, with TSA agents calling out in unprecedented numbers. The airport's callout rate has risen to 29.9%, indicating a significant staffing shortage.

Thursday, BWI took to social media to advise travelers to arrive early for their flights—specifically, three hours in advance. The airport noted that checkpoint wait times are typically at their worst in the morning and can fluctuate throughout the day.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 500 TSA officers have resigned so far, and that number continues to grow daily. Many agents have now missed two paychecks. President Trump has stated he will sign an executive order aimed at ensuring TSA officers receive their pay.

This situation comes as the Senate approved funding for Homeland Security to pay TSA agents and most other agencies—except for immigration enforcement operations. The legislation, passed early Friday morning, now moves to the House for consideration.