Suspect in Cockeysville manhunt waives bail review hearing

TOWSON, Md. — He allegedly shot and wounded a pair of police officers before his capture, and on the day that 24-year-old David Linthicum was provided with an opportunity to appear in district court via a closed-circuit camera from the Baltimore County Detention Center to make a case for bail, he chose not to.

Linthicum waived his right to a bail review hearing and Judge Marsha Russell ordered that he will continue to be held with no bond.

“We were prepared to have a hearing today and ask that there be no bail, but he waived his appearance so nothing happened today,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Lisa Devers.

Police say Linthicum shot an officer inside his Cockeysville home on Wednesday and ambushed a detective the following day during a manhunt, which ended with a pursuit into Harford County where police had been tipped off that he may head their way.

“I didn’t know what the tie was,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, “We did know he had a tie to a family up in that area very close to where the pursuit ended and we suspect that was where he was trying… what his motive was in trying to get there? We don’t know, but we suspect that’s where he was trying to go and again, I think good police work. We were already ahead of that as well.”

“So you had people in place in that area?”

“We had people in place. We had the residents out of the house.”

Questions remain over whether Linthicum had headed to Fallston for help or to harm that family, but he never got the chance.

“I don’t know what this individual’s complete criminal history is or is not or his mental health status or could it be substance abuse, I just don’t know,” said Gahler, “but I do know that he poses a severe risk to public safety, and he’s in jail and jail is where he belongs.”