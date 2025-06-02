Latest lawsuit accuses former special ed teacher, coach of sexually abusing multiple students

BALTIMORE — A new lawsuit accuses a former teacher of Baltimore City Public Schools of sexually abusing multiple students.

According to court documents, the accused, Alvin Hunt, a former special education teacher and coach at Calverton Junior High School, allegedly sexually abused at least three girls, one as young as 13 years old.

Lawyers defending the accusers claim that the abuse was "enabled and facilitated" by the "grossly negligent acts and omissions of BCPSS."

In November 1979, Hunt was a teacher with the special education unit at Calverton.

Hunt allegedly used his position as a teacher to groom the victims and other minors for sexual abuse, cultivating a sexual relationship by purchasing food and gifts.

He also lured students off school grounds, using his position to offer extra credit and tutoring at his house.

Another one of the accusers says that Hunt drugged, sexually abused, and impregnated her at his home after luring her there.

The lawsuit claims that teachers saw Hunt's inappropriate behavior towards the victims and failed to protect them, stating that the school system "aided, abetted, and conspired" with Hunt so he could continue with his alleged misconduct.

Hunt was known as one of the "four monsters in the schoolhouse," a group of male teachers that are alleged to have preyed on and sexually assaulted students during the 70s and 80s.

Court documents state that Baltimore City Public Schools was aware of the teachers' alleged misconduct within its schools and failed to take meaningful action to stop them.

"The scars left by this abuse run deep — and so must the accountability. These women were just young girls when they were harmed — and it happened because Baltimore City Public Schools ignored the warning signs and kept allowing Alvin Hunt to teach and coach children. Justice is long overdue for these brave women who came forward," said William H. Murphy Jr, and Janai Woodhouse, lead attorneys on the case.

A city schools spokesperson told WMAR that Hunt was employed as a teacher from December 1975 until he retired in October 2005. He then returned as a substitute teacher from December 2010 until June 2019. The spokesperson also said no further comment was available "due to the ongoing legal proceedings and respect for the privacy and rights of all individuals involved, especially our students."