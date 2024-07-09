Last Key Bridge remains to be demolished

The Maryland Transportation Authority is planning out the next phases of reconstructing the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

A demolition is now being scheduled for the remaining parts of the bridge, including the ramps, in preparation for the bridge reconstruction.

Back in May, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a controlled demolition of a section of the Key Bridge to free the Dali ship.

The Dali was then re-floated, later being carried to the Seagirt Marine Terminal before heading to Virginia for repairs.

Officials say this upcoming demolition project will take about 10 months and is estimated to begin in summer/fall 2024.

"The project may include mechanical demolition and/or blasting of bridge deck, steel girders, bridge piers and abutments. Over water, the bridge deck will be cut into manageable pieces, lifted by crane onto trucks and transported for disposal on the remaining road surface. The substructure and piers will be broken apart either mechanically or with blasting and then recovered from the river bottom and placed on barges."

A public informational hearingwill be held on August 1 at the Baltimore County Public Library, North Point Branch to gather community input on the project.

