Detonation of Key Bridge section completed

DUNDALK, Md. — A big part of the Key Bridge cleanup has now been completed.

On Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a controlled demolition of a section of the Key Bridge that was on top of the Dali ship.

The crew onboard the Dali were below deck and took safety protocols before the blast.

Crews made precision cuts on part of the bridge and planted charges inside of them.

Once the charges were detonated, the steel separated.

The entire bridge then fell into the Patapsco River successfully.

Now, the wreckage in the river will be lifted out of the river and taken to Sparrows Point to be recycled.

Next on the agenda is to refloat the Dali to move it from where it's been for over a month.