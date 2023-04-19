Lana Del Ray, Maggie Rogers coming to Merriweather Post Pavilion this fall

COLUMBIA, Md. — Lana Del Ray and Easton native Maggie Rogers will headline a music festival coming to Merriweather Post Pavilion in the fall of 2023.

The "All Things Go" festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30 - Sunday Oct. 1.

The festival started in 2014 in Washington, D.C. at Union Market, and slowly grew larger with each year, premiering at Merriweather Post Pavilion in 2021.

According to the festival website "All Things Go is back for two days, 32 artists, and multiple stages - making for our biggest year ever. The 2023 edition will feature new collections of immersive art, music, interactive experiences, and curated food."

People can register for tickets now, the pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

General ticket sales will be Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m.

The cheapest tickets are for General Admission Lawn at $105.