Ladew Topiary Gardens set to reopen in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — One of the best topiary gardens in the world will be opening soon.

The best part?

It's just a short drive over to Harford County.

We're talking about Ladew Gardens.

They have more than 100 topiary sculptures across 22 acres as well as a mile and a half nature walk and an historic mansion filled with antiques to check out.

Even though they've been closed all winter, their head horticulturist has been busy getting the grounds ready for visitors.

"We planted around 10,000 bulbs last year. They're just starting to push up and bloom it looks really fantastic. All of the springtime plants are getting going so all the pieris plants are blooming and it smells incredible. The grass has been cut and everything is clean and gorgeous. The topiary is coming alive. And we're very excited to welcome everyone back," said Raymond Carter, lead horticulturist at Ladew Gardens.

The gardens are open 9 to 4 Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

They're also open 9 to 5 on Saturday and Sunday.

It's $17 per adult to get in, though there are discounts for kids, students and seniors.