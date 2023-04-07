Kids scared to play outside after triple shooting injures 9-year-old girl

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City detectives are investigating a triple shooting that left three people injured including one child.

Now neighbors and their children are expressing what they heard and saw.

Neighbors in Southeast Baltimore told WMAR-2 News they were left feeling uneasy after three people were shot in their community, one of those bullets injuring a 9-year-old girl.

Heather lives near where the shooting happened and she said her son, his siblings, and friends heard gun shots while playing outside Thursday afternoon.

“I just heard some gun shots and the kids just come in the house running saying they’re shooting outside, they’re shooting outside, and I was like come in the house,” Heather said.

It happened near the corner of McElderry Street and East Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. Police found three people ages 28, 20 and 9-years-old who had been shot.

“I don’t even know who it was. I just seen them, carrying her to the ambulance on a stretcher,” Heather said.

People in the area said there were many children outside before those bullets started flying, Heather’s kids included, and they were left apprehensive about going out again.

“He was scared to come back outside to play with his friends or just come outside period. They even scared to go to the park it’s just crazy, we shouldn’t have to live like this. It’s just sad, people should just think and be better,” Heather said.

The 20-year-old woman was hit multiple times and sustained critical injuries. The-28-year-old man and 9-year-old girl both are both expected to be okay.

Police have not identified any suspects and although it’s not the first shooting in the area, the children in the neighborhood voiced their opinions about it, and they had a message for anyone thinking of using a gun in their neighborhood again.

“Stop shooting,” kids in the neighborhood said.