BALTIMORE — Three people were injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in the 3100 block of McElderry Street.

Police say victims include a 9,20, and 28-year-old.

The 20-year-old was critically injured and is currently in surgery.

The 9 and 28-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 .

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.