Kappa Alpha Psi returning to Baltimore on the heels of mentor program's success

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. is celebrating a major achievement in its youth mentoring program after every graduating senior in the 2026 class earned acceptance to college.

The Kappa League, under the fraternity's national service initiative, the Guide Right program, mentors middle and high school boys by providing academic support, leadership development and life skills designed to prepare them for adulthood.

Volunteer mentors from a wide range of professional backgrounds — including engineers, doctors, attorneys, entrepreneurs and social workers — help students build the skills and confidence needed to succeed both inside and outside the classroom.

"We have engineers, doctors, attorneys, entrepreneurs who are giving of themselves voluntarily, and they're really giving these young men golden nuggets," said Gary Abdur Rahman, Guide Right chair for the Baltimore Alumni Chapter.

Randall Newsome - WMAR Gary Abdur Rahman, Baltimore's Guide Right Chair for Kappa League with graduating seniors, Ayden McCain (left), Noah Dixon (middle) and David Small (right)

Mentor Devron Dickens, who works professionally in social work, said the program's impact reaches far beyond academics.

"It's about influencing the next generation, the next group of leaders, and changing our community one young man at a time," Dickens said.

He said Baltimore's Guide Right program stands out because of the time mentors invest in the students.

"Our program here in Baltimore is very unique," Dickens said. "These young men have the opportunity to come here three days a week and really build strong relationships. These relationships carry on throughout life."

The program's impact is evident in graduating senior Ayden McCain, who is headed to Winston-Salem State University this fall on a football scholarship.

McCain admits he wasn't interested when he first heard about Kappa League.

"My aunt, her son was in the organization and she had told my mom about it," McCain said. "My mom told me and I was like, 'What's that? I'm not worried about that.'"

His perspective quickly changed after getting involved.

"They strive and push for us to do things and be perfect and be excellent and just go for the best of the best," McCain said of his mentors.

He also credits the program with helping him improve academically.

"My grades weren't the best, and we have Tutoring Tuesdays where you come in and you just work," he said.

Beyond academics, McCain said the brotherhood gave him something many young people are missing.

"I'm seeing a lot of young Black men in the community and they're struggling alone when they don't have to be alone," he said.

In addition to encouraging academic success, the program places a strong emphasis on emotional and mental well-being, helping participants build confidence, resilience and healthy decision-making skills.

That investment is paying off.

This year's graduating class includes 15 high school seniors, and every one of them is headed to college this fall.

For graduating senior David Small of Wilde Lake High School, the lessons he learned through Kappa League extend far beyond the classroom.

"What I do know is that I will take what has been given to me and work to make my community better, myself better and the people around me that I care for better," Small said.

The chapter will celebrate those accomplishments during its annual Guide Right Gala, a black-tie event that concludes Kappa Week. The gala serves as both a fundraiser to support the Guide Right mentoring program and a celebration of the academic, leadership and personal achievements of its mentees.

Guide Right Gala Details:



Date: Friday, July 17

Location: 316 Guilford Ave.

VIP Reception: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Guide Right Gala: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

After-Party: 9 p.m. – Midnight

Chapter leaders say the success of this year's graduating class reflects years of consistent mentorship, accountability and support from volunteers committed to helping young men realize their potential.

WMAR/Randall Newsome Some members of Baltimore's Guide Right Kappa League's 2026 class during an interview with WMAR

The celebration comes as Kappa Alpha Psi prepares for another milestone. The fraternity is expected to announce that its 2027 National Convention will be held in Baltimore, marking the first time the event has returned to the city since 1968.

