Judge decides on three separate trials for Brooklyn Day mass shooting suspects

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore judge has decided there will be three separate trials for five suspects charged in the Brooklyn Day mass shooting.

Two suspects, Aaron Brown and Tristan Jackson, both 18, face attempted murder charges and firearm offenses.

The first trial will include Brown and Jackson while the last two trials will include the three minors.

The trial will include Brown's involvement in an unrelated non-fatal shooting on May 19, 2023.

The shooting killed Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and left 28 other people injured during the annual celebration.

According to charging documents, Brown attended the event with Jackson.

Brown reportedly admitted to firing at three people he claims were shooting at him. During that exchange, Brown apparently sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.

After being hit, Brown handed the gun off to Jackson who is seen on video firing several more rounds before fleeing the scene together.

The Glock 9mm handgun used in the shooting was recovered in the basement of Brown's home, court documents say.

The City also released its after-action report highlighting failures of the police department and other agencies to properly prepare for the large scale event.