Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital holds first ever slime day

BALTIMORE — Doctors are no strangers to sticky, green substances but on Tuesday they took it to an extreme all to make their patients smile.

Kids at Johns Hopkins Childrens Hospital got a break from their treatment to enjoy a slime day.

Patients got to create their own slime and dump a bucket of the stuff onto their favorite, or least favorite, doctors and staff.

It was hosted by Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Hospital Outreach Program.

Who say it's the first ever slime day in the entire state.