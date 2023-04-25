Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital holds first ever slime day

slime day.jpg
Michael Seitz
slime day.jpg
Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 18:10:17-04

BALTIMORE — Doctors are no strangers to sticky, green substances but on Tuesday they took it to an extreme all to make their patients smile.

Kids at Johns Hopkins Childrens Hospital got a break from their treatment to enjoy a slime day.

Patients got to create their own slime and dump a bucket of the stuff onto their favorite, or least favorite, doctors and staff.

It was hosted by Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Hospital Outreach Program.

Who say it's the first ever slime day in the entire state.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices