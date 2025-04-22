Jimmy's Famous Seafood bans Paul Heyman over "contemptible" actions against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

BALTIMORE — One Baltimore restaurant is expressing outrage over the "contemptible actions," of a WWE superstar during the main event of WrestleMania 41.

On Saturday night Paul Heyman betrayed his longtime Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, joining forces with his rival and former Shield partner Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Heyman's loyalty was at the center of a three-way dance between Reigns, Rollins and CM Punk.

The buildup to WrestleMania hinted at Heyman's potential turn on Reigns.

Leading up to the match, Heyman was forced to make good on a favor to be in Punk's corner.

In the end, the so called "Advocate" swerved not only Punk, but Reigns as well.

Punk was the first victim of Heyman's double cross, low blowing him, in what appeared to be a realignment with Reigns.

The original Blood Line leader took the Special Council's actions as a clear sign to attack Rollins.

Just as the former world champ reared back to hammer Rollins with a chair, the Wise Man struck again, this time hitting his client below the belt.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Due to his contemptible actions last night, @HeymanHustle (aka Judas) is hereby BANNED from both Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and The Island of Relevancy.



pic.twitter.com/g2FebJd007 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) April 20, 2025

This infuriated Jimmy's Famous Seafood, an ally of Reigns.

Jimmy's reacted on X, banning Heyman from their restaurant and the "Island of Relevancy," which Reigns often mentions in his promos.

Reigns and Jimmy's are known for teaming up on community projects, including the "Famous Fund" which helped provide grants to restaurants impacted during COVID-19.