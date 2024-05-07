JHU students remain steadfast in protests against war in Gaza

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University students held a rally in solidarity with Palestine on “The Beach” earlier today.

Last week, JHU students created an encampment on campus with the goal of applying pressure to the University to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

A press statement co-written by students from colleges across Baltimore was read at the rally. The statement requests that the university be transparent about its involvement with Israel.

At the moment, the opposing sides in the conflict are working with mediators to negotiate the terms of a ceasefire agreement.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the October 7th attacks in Southern Israel, and the majority of the fighting has taken place in the Gaza strip for the last 7 months.