Jersey Mike's, Quickway coming to Reisterstown Shopping Center

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Some new eating establishments coming to the Reisterstown Shopping Center.

A newly-expanded retail building that has an Advanced Auto Parts will now have a Jersey Mike's and Quickway Japanese Hibachi.

This comes just after the closing of the Big Lots at the shopping center.

Greenberg Gibbons, the owners of the shopping center, have so far invested $30 million into the area to attract tenants.

“The expansion of offerings and continued investment at Reisterstown Shopping Center reflect our ongoing commitment to ensuring it is a prized community destination,” said Tracey Holehan, Senior Vice President and Director of Leasing for Greenberg Gibbons. “We look forward to welcoming even more retailers to the center soon.”

Both restaurants are expected to open in the fall.