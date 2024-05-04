It's time for the Flower Mart at Mount Vernon!

BALTIMORE — You know spring is in the air when this Baltimore tradition comes to town, the weather was perfect on Friday for the Flower Mart.

It's the city's oldest free festival and it's in Mount Vernon Place.

They have all kinds of flowers, arts and crafts, and the fan favorite lemon sticks.

It was started by the women's civic league in 1911.

Many of the vendors grow and make their own products and there's a little something for everyone.

"We have a lot of options. We have some great indoor house plants. They're all meant to be indoors so they're low maintenance and easy and we also have some flowering plants," said Jim Buckingham of Flower By Chris.

If you missed Friday, you're in luck, it also runs tomorrow from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.