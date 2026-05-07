'It’s our family out there and we want everybody to come home safe': MD farmers urge drivers to slow down

BROOKEVILLE, Md — Whether you realize it or not, we share the road with more than just other drivers and construction crews.

As Maryland heads deeper into planting season and prepares for harvest later this year, roads across the state are getting busier with farm equipment. The Maryland Soybean Board is warning drivers to slow down and stay alert, saying too many crashes are happening that could be avoided.

“We're not intentionally trying to block traffic or slow things down, but at the end of the day we still have a job to do and it's our family out there,” said Kelsey Stabler, a farmer at Pleasant Valley Farm.

Seven generations of farmers have worked the land at Pleasant Valley Farm in Brookeville, operating more than 2,500 acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat. But getting that work done often means moving massive machinery from one field to another using public roads.

Stabler says many drivers underestimate both the size and limitations of farm equipment.

“They’re going to take up more than their lane of traffic, and they can’t stop on a dime because they're so heavy,” she explained.

The equipment typically travels at speeds of 25 miles per hour or less, creating dangerous situations when impatient drivers try to pass or fail to slow down.

“You've seen the size of the equipment, so just think about what a small car would be like if it crashed into that,” she said. “It would honestly probably be more dangerous for that driver than it would for us.”

According to the Maryland State Highway Administration, between 2020 and 2024 there were more than 235 crashes involving farm equipment. Most of those crashes happened between May and October on county and state roads.

Safety experts say the danger develops quickly. A car traveling 55 miles per hour can crash into the back of a tractor that is 400 feet ahead in less than seven seconds.

Researchers found the top factors contributing to these crashes include distracted driving, failing to yield the right of way, and speeding.

“Us farmers are still out every day growing the food that ends up on everybody's tables, so we just want to make everybody a little more aware,” Stabler said.

Even when crashes are not deadly, they can still be costly.

“These pieces of equipment are upwards of over $500 to a million dollars in value,” Stabler said. “So not only are you putting yourself in danger, you're putting something very expensive in danger too.”

The Maryland Soybean Board is promoting its “Find Me Driving” campaign to encourage safer driving around farm equipment.

The campaign urges drivers to:



Slow down and watch for the orange triangle sign on slow-moving vehicles

Assess surroundings and keep a safe distance from farm equipment

Pass only when it is legal and safe to do so, and never on curves or hills

“We just thank everybody for their patience,” Stabler said. “And if you ate today, thank a farmer.”