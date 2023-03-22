'It's just heartbreaking': Sister of Versey Spell speaks out amid tragic discovery

BALTIMORE — On Tuesday, WMAR-2 News told you about 75-year-old Versey Spell, who's body was found less than a mile from her home almost 6 months after she went missing.

RELATED: Remains found in abandoned container, identified as missing 75-year-old Versey Spell

Spell's sister, Bettea Brown-Wilson, believes she may have been one of the last family members to have spoken with her.

Wilson said although this news was extremely hard to digest this brings them one step closer to finding out who and why someone killed Spell.

"Five months, three weeks. Why would somebody want to take her? I just don't understand," Bettea said.

More than five months is how long Bettea said it has been since her family has waited to learn new information about her sisters disappearance.

"We knew that it would be this way after five months but, when reality sets in, it's just heartbreaking," Bettea said.

She said for the past five months she never gave up hope that her sister would be found. Spell went missing in October of 2022.

In early March, police called Bettea after finding a container with remains believed to be Spell a few blocks from where she was last seen. Officers later confirmed it was.

“He asked me a bunch of questions about my sisters hair, finger nails, any operations, stuff like that and I told him. I was hoping that they would bring her back home safe as she left. But, after three months because she had lupus real bad, so without her medicine, she wasn’t any good. I’m numb, hurt, disappointed, angry. I don’t know anybody who would want to really hurt her you know,” Bettea said.

Now her family is left expecting what feels equally painful which is the unknown.