“It’s just hard to see”: Police identify 6-year-old boy in weekend Baltimore shooting death

BALTIMORE — A 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot inside a home in Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

The boy, identified Monday as Micah Comegys, was found shot in a home on the 800 block of Vine Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday, police said.

No one else was in the home at the time of the shooting, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

RELATED: Baltimore Police investigating after a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed

A doorstep memorial with toys, flowers and balloons has formed on Vine Street.

WMAR-2 News spoke with neighbors after police identified Micah as the shooting victim.

"It's heartbreaking, that it's a kid. He didn't get to live his life," said Marcus Edmonds, who lives in the area and is a father himself.

"I've got a son, I can only imagine how they feel. It's unfortunate. Real unfortunate," Edmonds added.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley addressed the incident at the scene on Saturday.

"Unfortunately," he told reporters, "we seem to have these press conferences way too often, of our young people getting their hands on a gun that should be secured by adults, the gun owners. I can tell you what we will find, whoever owns the gun if it wasn't properly stored, they will be prosecuted to the best of our ability," Worley said Saturday.

Blane Spencer, a father visiting from Detroit who grew up in the Edmondson Avenue area, reflected on the tragedy as both a parent and a gun owner.

"Man, it's crazy. Like I was saying, I've got nieces and nephews that literally live around the corner. They're outside, playing all day. It's just an unfortunate event," Spencer told WMAR-2 News.

While it's still unclear how 6-year-old Micah was shot, Spencer emphasized the importance of responsible gun ownership.

"If all the gun owners out there, like if you're going to have a gun, purchase it safe, put your gun up. Don't leave your gun hanging around your kids, it's crazy," Spencer said.

As of Monday, police were still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Police identify 6-year-old boy in weekend Baltimore shooting death Police identify 6-year-old boy in weekend Baltimore shooting death

This report was converted from its original broadcast television script to a web article with the assistance of an AI tool. A WMAR-2 News journalist thoroughly reviewed its contents before posting it to our website.