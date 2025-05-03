Baltimore Police investigating after a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed

BALTIMORE — A 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore Saturday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Vine Street for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 6-year-old boy inside a home with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Linnea Hoover

Police say a gun was recovered on the scene. It's unclear if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted but no one was home when police arrived.

If anyone has any information, they're asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers or homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.