Baltimore Police investigating after a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed

Linnea Hoover
BALTIMORE — A 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore Saturday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Vine Street for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 6-year-old boy inside a home with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a gun was recovered on the scene. It's unclear if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted but no one was home when police arrived.

If anyone has any information, they're asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers or homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

