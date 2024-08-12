Injured bald eagle rescued from Chester River by college staffers

CHESTERTOWN, Md — An injured bald eagle was rescued from the banks of the Chester River on Maryland's Eastern Shore Monday morning.

The bird had an injured wing and foot and was seen hobbling around on a dock over the river.

Director of the Washington College's Center for Environment and Society (CES), David Kramer, offered up his services.

Kramer, an experienced avian rescuer, along with two other CES staffers, hopped in a truck and made their way over to where the bird had been spotted.

After the bird tried to fly across the river and crashed into the water, they drove across the water used a resident's backyard to rescue it.

Kramer captured the bird, pinning him gently and securing his feet.

The bird rode shotgun on the way back to CES headquarters, where he was placed in a crate until he could be picked up by TriState Bird Rescue.

"You can look up a few local rehabbers, and you can always call the Department of Natural Resources for help. If you don’t have handling experience DON’T approach the bird,” cautions Kramer. “Bald Eagles have three sharp ends, if they can get you with one, they will. The thing is to get the bird safely restrained. We want to limit injury to people as well as the bird.”