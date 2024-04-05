In South Baltimore, State’s Attorney talks juvenile crime, reform efforts

BALTIMORE — As a bill reforming juvenile crime laws passed the Maryland State Senate, the State's Attorney for Baltimore City sat down with folks to talk about crime on the South Baltimore peninsula.

Escaping the Thursday afternoon rain, a planned neighborhood walk moved indoors to a church. The state's attorney took center stage, joined by Brad O'Brien, public safety chair for the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association.

Bates sat down with South Baltimore neighbors to talk about crime, and his office's role in addressing it, noting to the audience that there were 'quite a few' carjackings and robberies in October and November in the area.

Bates believes the bill to reform juvenile justice will hold people accountable.

"I think it's something that everybody realized in Annapolis, and you know, the Governor led this, is something needed to be done, and they're doing something," Bates told WMAR.

Among other things, the proposal would expand juvenile court jurisdiction to 10 through 12-year-olds for certain offenses, require a Child in Need of Services (CINS) petition for the first time a juvenile is accused of stealing a vehicle and would increase probation time.

Bates also argued there should be restitution for theft from parents.

"Parental accountability' are the words that I want to go ahead and make sure all the parents understand. Yes, they're our children, we love our children, but parents, we need you to start being parents," Bates added.

On Wednesday, the State's Attorney held a press event announcing the takedown of an alleged carjacking group consisting of twenty juveniles, operating across most of the city.

READ MORE: Ivan Bates announces takedown of carjacking group involving 20 juveniles

"For people to come in, to put down roots, to care about their block and to engage in their neighborhood association, that's really what begins to make the fabric of a great community," O'Brien said.

The bill passed 42 to 2 on Thursday, and is scheduled for review in the House; then it would head to the Governor's desk. Moore indicated in January he would support juvenile justice reform.