Ivan Bates announces takedown of carjacking group involving 20 juveniles

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a presser Wednesday to announce the takedown of a carjacking group that consisted of twenty juveniles.

Officials say the group allegedly operated across seven of the nine police districts in the city.

"There can be no question that this group contributed significantly to the uptick in juvenile crime and carjackings that Baltimore experienced in 2023," said State's Attorney Bates. "While arrests were made during this period, the BPD task force worked tirelessly with my office to identify the juveniles involved in these crimes across jurisdictions and connect the dots as to how the group operated. I thank both teams for making today's announcement possible and restoring accountability to our streets."

The investigation took 15 weeks, beginning mid-October, after multiple complaints came through the State's Attorney's Office.

According to officials, the group allegedly committed crimes in sub-groups of two to eight members at a time, with most of the crimes occurring over a six-to-eight week span between October and November 2023, which impacted seven to nine police districts in the city.

Those crimes include armed robbery, armed carjacking, assault, and handgun violations.

113 cases in total are being charged for 53 incidents involving this group, whose ages range from 12-17.

“I want to thank State's Attorney Ivan Bates and Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley for their collaborative efforts in stopping this group from operating further in Baltimore,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson. “I am certain this was only possible through strong coordination throughout all agencies involved. I am grateful for their work to make Baltimore safer for all to enjoy."

State's Attorney Bates also expressed holding parents accountable, stating that his office will be looking to prosecute them for "causing the delinquency of a minor", which carries a $2,500 fine, three years in prison, or both.

Prosecutors will also be pursuing restitution from the parents or guardians of the juveniles in the group for repeated violent offenses they allegedly committed.