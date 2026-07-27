Boyfriend accused of strangling girlfriend to death in Columbia arrested in Texas, police say

UPDATE (6:47 p.m.): Authorities say Darwin Carcamo-Santiago, 24, was taken into custody without incident on Monday by authorities in Texas.

PREVIOUS STORY: Howard County Police are in search of a man wanted for the alleged murder of his girlfriend over the weekend.

Darwin Carcamo-Santiago, 24, is accused of strangling Esmeralda Perez-Mendez, 35, of Takoma Park, inside a home bedroom on Watchlight Court in Columbia .

Detectives believe Carcamo-Santiago may have fled the area after killing Perez-Mendez during the overnight hours of July 25-26.

Courtesy of Howard County Police Darwin Carcamo-Santiago is wanted for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in Columbia

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.