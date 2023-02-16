'I don't care about stop snitching': Mervo freshman shot in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A young girl was shot right outside of Walter P. Carter Wednesday night.

Baltimore Police say she is alive and at the hospital in critical condition, but stable.

"Another incident where we have a young male or female who is a victim of gun violence in our city and we just got to stop,” said Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley.

Baltimore Police said around 6:15 p.m., someone flagged down an officer in the Govans area telling police there was a person with a gun near the school.

Moments later a girl was shot, medics arrived quickly and were able to get her stabilized and rushed to the hospital.

Mayor Brandon Scott at the press conference said, "We shouldn't just get mad at police, or attorneys, or judges but we have to get mad at ourselves and the community.”

He continued, “I don't care about stop snitching or none of that, this is a kid that doesn't apply, this is a baby and if you're scared to step up you're a grown man and a grown woman, you shouldn't even call yourself that."

The teen is a freshman at Mervo High School that was most likely at Carter for after school activities.

Mayor Scott said young people continue to be victims to gun violence and that adults must step up.

"We are talking about societal issues here that allow young people to think that this is how they are supposed to resolve their conflict. Because quite frankly, they learn it from adults who didn't learn how to resolve their conflict," Scott said.

He said people must think about the total impact this is going to have, as people's lives are going to be altered from yet another shooting.

"We are at a shooting at a brand new 21st century school. With young people still in after care who are now going to be traumatized because they saw or heard, or know someone that got shot outside of that building,” Scott added.

On Tuesday night, six people were injured and at least one person was killed from other shootings.

